Dollar General Offers Paid Time Off to Receive COVID Vaccine

Dollar General is assisting their employees with paid time off for receiving the COVID vaccine.

In a release, they stated, “We do not have an on-site pharmacy and currently do not have systems in place for employees to receive a vaccine at their work site. We do not want our employees to have to choose between receiving a vaccine or coming to work, so we are working to remove barriers (e.g., travel time, mileage, child care needs, etc.) by providing frontline hourly team members with a one-time payment equivalent of four (4) hours of regular pay after receiving a completed COVID-19 vaccination and salaried team members with additional store labor hours to accommodate their time away from the store. We’re also working with our distribution and transportation teams to make similar accommodations for those teams.”

The company is not requiring employees to receive the vaccine but continued by saying, “We understand the decision to receive the COVID-19 vaccination is a personal choice, and although we are encouraging employees to take it, we are not requiring them to do so.”

Dollar General has continued to implement best practices in the spread of COVID by requiring a mask, social distancing, and practicing good hygiene.

