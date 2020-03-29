As the heightened demand for household essentials offered by Dollar General stores continues across the country amid COVID-19 concerns, Dollar General plans to nearly double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April as it continues to diligently work to support customers’ needs.

“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times. We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19, to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of Serving Others.”

Dollar General currently operates more than 16,300 stores in 45 states, and approximately 75 percent of the American population is within five miles of a Dollar General. The Company also operates 17 traditional distribution centers, five DG Fresh cold storage facilities and its private fleet network. Candidates can learn more about a variety of opportunities across the Dollar General network and apply for available openings here.

Dollar General is proud to invest in its employees as a competitive advantage. In keeping with that commitment, the Company provides employees with competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and expansive benefits including day-one eligibility to telemedicine, health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, paid parental leave, adoption assistance and much more.

While Dollar General currently anticipates the majority of these roles to be temporary, the Company has a strong track record of career growth and anticipates providing long-term career growth opportunities to some of these new employees. In the past five years alone, Dollar General has added approximately 35,000 net new jobs to the American economy, growing its workforce from 105,000 employees in February 2015 to more than 143,000 current employees.

Dollar General was recently listed among Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of World’s Most Admired Companies and named as Mass Market Retailer’s Retailer of the Year.