Dollar General and Uber Eats Announce Partnership

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) today announced a partnership that will bring more than 14,000 Dollar General and pOpshelf locations to the Uber Eats platform. Starting today and expanding this month, DG and pOpshelf customers can tap to order an expansive mix of affordable essentials, food, and fun, on-trend items delivered straight to their door—on-demand or scheduled—via Uber Eats.

To celebrate the launch, Uber Eats is offering 40% off Dollar General and pOpshelf orders of $20 or more (up to $10) using the code 40GENERAL†. Uber One members enjoy $0 delivery fees on eligible orders and other exclusive savings††.

How It Works

Getting what you need from Dollar General or pOpshelf on Uber Eats is simple:

Open the Uber Eats app and go to the “Grocery” or “Convenience” category Search for Dollar General or pOpshelf and explore a wide selection of food, beverages, and essentials Add your items, choose a delivery time, and place your order Track your delivery in real time

Source: Business Wire

