Divers Recover Body of Rockvale Man Who Fell Off Boat

Divers recovered the body of a Rockvale man who fell out of a boat Sunday near Stewart Creek Boat Ramp, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said.

His name is not yet being released until family members are notified.

The man and his wife were boating when he fell, said Sgt. Nick Coble. She attempted to throw him a life jacket but he was unable to grab it.

Rutherford County Fire & Rescue and Metro Nashville’s Dive Team responded and searched the area with sonar.

“Firefighters and the dive team had two different hits with the sonar and a dive team was sent in to check it out,” Coble said. “The dive teams recovered the body.”

Also responding to the call were Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency and Nashville’s Office of Emergency Management.