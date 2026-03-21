Dive Into History at the David Maney: From Enslavement to Legacy Event at Oaklands Mansion

On Saturday, April 18th at 2:00 PM, everyone is invited to the Oaklands Mansion (901 North Maney Avenue, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37130) to attend the David Maney: From Enslavement to Legacy Event, a presentation by Elma McKnight, a retired Murfreesboro City School System educator. McKnight is a direct descendant of David Maney, a blacksmith who was enslaved on the Oaklands / Maney plantation. The plantation would later become a battlefield, a historic house museum, and a public park.

For five generations, the legacy of David Maney has been rooted in Murfreesboro. David was a skilled blacksmith whose labor and craftsmanship helped sustain the very grounds where history is now preserved. Today, that legacy comes full circle. Five generations later, his granddaughter, Elma Black McKnight, now serves on the Board of Trustees at Oaklands Mansion, the same site where her ancestor once lived and labored. Her service represents not only a powerful personal journey but a living connection to history, resilience, and the enduring presence of David Maney’s family in Murfreesboro. Join us as McKnight shares David Maney’s story.

Light refreshments will be served courtesy of Simply Pure Sweets. Reservations are not required. This event is free, open to the public, and will take place rain or shine.

This event is sponsored by Murfree, Goodman & Rosado, PLLC and The Rutherford County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

To read the Untold Story of the Maney Family Slaves, visit www.oaklandsmansion.org and click on “Slavery” at the top of the page. You can find Oaklands Mansion on Facebook and Instagram.

Parking is located at the Oaklands Park pavilion, located at 427 Roberts Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. ADA parking is located at 901 N. Maney Avenue, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 in the Oaklands Mansion Visitors Center parking lot.

More information HERE.

For more local events like the David Maney: From Enslavement to Legacy Event, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

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