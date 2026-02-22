Dive into Delicious Fun at the 2nd Annual Oreo Festival at the MTSU Livestock Center

It’s BACK, Murfreesboro! The 2nd Annual Oreo Festival is coming back to Murfreesboro for 2026, and it’s bigger, sweeter, and more delicious than ever! Saturday, March 28th, 2026, from 10 AM – 4 PM.

THIS EVENT WILL NOW BE AT MTSU LIVESTOCK CENTER- INDOORS (1720 Greenland Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37132).

FREE PARKING & FREE ADMISSION

Get ready for a full day packed with Oreo-inspired treats, desserts, drinks, and family fun that’ll have your taste buds cheering. From the classics you love to wild new Oreo creations, this is the ultimate celebration for cookie lovers of all ages!

What’s waiting for you:

Oreo dessert vendors & food trucks

Games & activities for the whole family

Sweet surprises around every corner

Mark your calendars, grab your crew, and bring your sweet tooth—because Murfreesboro is about to get a whole lot sweeter!

VENDOR APPLICATIONS ARE NOW OPEN HERE.

More information HERE.

For more local events like the 2nd Annual Oreo Festival, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

