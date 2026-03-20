Dive into Creativity at the March into the Arts Event at the Discovery Center at Murfree Spring

On Saturday, March 21st, 2026, at 10 AM, the Discovery Center at Murfree Spring (502 SE Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130) will host March into the Arts, a Cultural Heritage Day featuring hands-on art experiences and live performances that inspire all ages!

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum returns with its popular Musical Instrument Petting Zoo from 10 AM to 5 PM. Guests can try real instruments, make some noise, and discover the joy of creating music firsthand!

Art. Music. Creativity. Community.

This FREE community event is made possible by the Tennessee Arts Commission and through generous support from the Nissan Foundation.

More information HERE.

For more local events like March into the Arts, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

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