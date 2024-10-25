Dispose of Your Expired, Unused Prescriptions and Vapes This Weekend

Do you have unused or unwanted medication that you need to get rid of?

If so, Rutherford County law enforcement agencies will join together to collect prescription medicines that are no longer needed. You can safely dispose of the medication and vapes this weekend at the DEA National Drug Take Back events:

Fri. Oct. 25, 8am – 2pm

Locations: Murfreesboro Medical Clinic

1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Murfreesboro Medical Clinic (Westlawn)

3325 Shores Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Reeves-Sain Drug Store

1801 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Smyrna Police Department

400 Enon Springs Rd E, Smyrna, TN 37167

If you miss these drop-off locations, you can always dispose of unused/unwanted medication and vapes in the drug drop-off box in the lobby of the MPD located at 1004 N. Highland Ave.

