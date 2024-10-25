Dispose of Your Expired, Unused Prescriptions and Vapes This Weekend

Do you have unused or unwanted medication that you need to get rid of?
If so, Rutherford County law enforcement agencies will join together to collect prescription medicines that are no longer needed. You can safely dispose of the medication and vapes this weekend at the DEA National Drug Take Back events:
- Fri. Oct. 25, 8am – 2pm
Locations: Murfreesboro Medical Clinic
1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic (Westlawn)
3325 Shores Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
- Sat. Oct. 26, 10am – 2pm
Reeves-Sain Drug Store
1801 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Smyrna Police Department
400 Enon Springs Rd E, Smyrna, TN 37167
If you miss these drop-off locations, you can always dispose of unused/unwanted medication and vapes in the drug drop-off box in the lobby of the MPD located at 1004 N. Highland Ave.
