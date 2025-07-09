Disney+ Launches Always-On Perks Program With Exclusive Offers

(May 29, 2025) — Disney+ announced today the launch of its new, always-on Perks program, offering fans rewards ranging from access to one-of-a-kind experiences and limited-time sweepstakes to everyday savings and special discounts. The program launches today in the U.S., expanding the streamer’s current offerings into an always-on program, with additional international rollouts to follow later this year.

At launch, Disney+ and bundle subscribers will have access to:

A chance to win tickets to the Freakier Friday World Premiere and be among the first to see the all-new sequel before it arrives in theaters August 8*

A chance to win a 4-night cruise on the Disney Destiny, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, sailing from Ft. Lauderdale beginning November 2025*

A 6-month free DashPass membership** from DoorDash

20% off on adidas.com and in the adidas app

15% off purchases at Funko.com and Loungefly.com

A 3-month free trial of CLEAR+

A 2-month Super Duolingo free trial

Free in-game emoji from Disney Emoji Blitz

Early access to the closed release of Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs, a monthly Mystery Capsule + until June 26th to claim a $10 Dapper Credit

Special summer savings at Walt Disney World® Resort! Stay 2 nights or longer at select Disney Resorts Collection hotels and get rates starting from $99 per night at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Free MONOPOLY GO! and Star Wars™ TIE fighter in-game TOKEN

Source: Disney

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email