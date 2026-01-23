Disney+ February 2026 Releases

Disney+ brings the laughs and thrills this February 2026 with the return of beloved Muppets, cutting-edge engineering series, and can’t-miss originals. Here’s your complete guide to what’s streaming when.
February 4
- Ancient Aliens (Season 17)
- The Muppet Show (Disney+ Original – Premiere)
- We Call It Imagineering (Premiere)
February 7
- Engineering Europe (Premiere)
February 10
- The Artful Dodger (Season 2 – Hulu Original – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)
February 11
- Hey A.J.! (Premiere)
February 13
- Incas: The Rise and Fall (Premiere)
- Arranged (Season 1)
- Cartoonified! with Phineas and Ferb: Shorts (Premiere)
February 14
- Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 7 – Premiere)
February 17
- RoboGobo (Season 2 – Premiere)
February 18
- Armorsaurs (Premiere)
- Dead Girl Summer
- History’s Greatest Mysteries (Season 6)
- A Roommate to Die For
- A Sorority Mom’s Guide to Rush
- Storage Wars (Season 16)
- Trapped in Her Dorm Room
February 19
- Hannah Montana Stream (Launches)
February 26
- Inside the CIA: Secrets and Spies (Premiere)
February 27
- Ancient Autopsy: Mysteries of the Dead (Season 1)
- Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force
- Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess (First Time on Disney+)
February 28
- Danger Decoded (Premiere)
