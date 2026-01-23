Friday, January 23, 2026
No menu items!
Home Entertainment Disney+ February 2026 Releases

Disney+ February 2026 Releases

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
41

Disney+ brings the laughs and thrills this February 2026 with the return of beloved Muppets, cutting-edge engineering series, and can’t-miss originals. Here’s your complete guide to what’s streaming when.

February 4

  • Ancient Aliens (Season 17)
  • The Muppet Show (Disney+ Original – Premiere)
  • We Call It Imagineering (Premiere)

February 7

  • Engineering Europe (Premiere)

February 10

  • The Artful Dodger (Season 2 – Hulu Original – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)

February 11

  • Hey A.J.! (Premiere)

February 13

  • Incas: The Rise and Fall (Premiere)
  • Arranged (Season 1)
  • Cartoonified! with Phineas and Ferb: Shorts (Premiere)

February 14

  • Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 7 – Premiere)

February 17

  • RoboGobo (Season 2 – Premiere)

February 18

  • Armorsaurs (Premiere)
  • Dead Girl Summer
  • History’s Greatest Mysteries (Season 6)
  • A Roommate to Die For
  • A Sorority Mom’s Guide to Rush
  • Storage Wars (Season 16)
  • Trapped in Her Dorm Room

February 19

  • Hannah Montana Stream (Launches)

February 26

  • Inside the CIA: Secrets and Spies (Premiere)

February 27

  • Ancient Autopsy: Mysteries of the Dead (Season 1)
  • Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force
  • Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess (First Time on Disney+)

February 28

  • Danger Decoded (Premiere)

More Entertainment News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×