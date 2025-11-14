Discovery School STEAM Coordinator Earns Prestigious RISE Award

Murfreesboro City Schools is proud to announce that the Tennessee Department of Education has named Julie Seymour, STEAM Coordinator at Discovery School, as one of only two statewide recipients of the 2025 RISE (Recognizing Inspirational School Employees) Award.

“Julie has transformed Discovery School’s STEAM program through hands-on lessons that make technology and engineering accessible to all students. Her work connects classroom learning to real-world applications, fostering critical thinking, creativity, and a love for discovery,” says Dr. Caitlin Bullard, Principal.

The Tennessee RISE Award honors classified school employees who demonstrate excellence, leadership, and dedication. Julie exemplifies these qualities by mentoring students, collaborating with educators and community partners, and creating inclusive opportunities for success.

“Julie’s passion for STEAM education is evident in all that she does,” says Dr. Trey Duke, Director of Schools. “Her innovative approach inspires students to think big and embrace challenges. We are so excited that Julie’s work is being noticed statewide.”

Discovery School is an academically accelerated school for high achieving and gifted children. Applications for admission to Discovery School opens December 1 through January. For additional information, visit discoveryschoolexplorers.net.

