Discovery School Named National Beta School of Merit

Murfreesboro City Schools is proud to announce that Discovery School has been named a 2024–2025 National Beta School of Merit. The award recognizes schools that demonstrate a strong commitment to academic excellence and leadership development.

In addition to this honor, Discovery School students competed at the National Beta Convention this summer. The convention brings together students who have qualified at State Conventions and Leadership Summits to compete for national titles.

“We are incredibly proud of our students and sponsors for the work they put into Beta,” said Dr. Caitlin Bullard, principal of Discovery School. “This recognition and our students’ national wins highlight their creativity, dedication, and leadership, which represent the heart of Discovery School.”

National Winners from Discovery School: 2nd Place, Banner-2D Design Junior Division: Nora Bahloul, Evelyn Stricklin, Caitlin McCauley, Eli Sanders, Addy Biles Elementary Division: Alaina Schrader, Haya Sultan, Jacob Stephenson, Anna Gilbert, Imran Mohamad, George Grundner, Julianna Terry, Aleene Faour, Areeb Amao, Nolan Hallett, Tala Khanfar, Jacob Rudy 1st Place, Poetry – Margaret Stewart 8th Place, Drawing – George Grundner 9th Place, Book Battle – Margaret Stewart, Alaina Schrader, Hope Clementi, Atticus Todd



Other students who competed at nationals included Jerome Gray-Hildenbrand (4th Grade Science) and Alaina Schrader (4th Grade ELA). Club Sponsors included Beth Warren, Jennifer Hickson and Ivey Bahloul.

National Beta is the largest independent, nonprofit, educational youth organization in the nation. The program emphasizes academic achievement, character, leadership, and service.

Beyond Beta Club, Discovery School students engage in a wide range of activities including Robotics, Scouts, Science Olympiad, Amazing Shake, and BizTown.

Discovery School is an academic magnet serving kindergarten through sixth grade. The school was recently redesignated as a Tennessee STEAM school by the Tennessee Department of Education and has been recognized as a Reward School and a Level 5 school.

