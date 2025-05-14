Discovery Center to Offer Free Admission May 24 for Cultural Heritage Day and New Exhibit Launch

The Discovery Center at Murfree Spring will celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a Free Cultural Heritage Day on Saturday, May 24th, from 10 AM to 5 PM. Sponsored by the Nissan Foundation, the event includes free admission to the museum, hands-on cultural activities representing several Asian and Pacific Island cultures, live performances, and the debut of the museum’s newest exhibit, Adventures in Sound.

The event will feature interactive experiences highlighting the cultural traditions and contributions of communities from East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and the Pacific Islands. Developed in collaboration with API Middle Tennessee, the activities are designed to provide educational opportunities for visitors to engage with the art, language, and stories of these regions. The program aims to promote cultural understanding and offer an inclusive, hands-on learning experience for all ages.

“Cultural Heritage Days are a key part of how we connect families with the diverse traditions that shape our community,” said Sarah Hicks, Community Engagement Coordinator at the Discovery Center. “With the Nissan Foundation’s support, we’re able to create hands-on, meaningful experiences that celebrate culture, foster curiosity, and make learning accessible to all.”

In addition to the cultural celebration, guests can explore Adventures in Sound, a new interactive exhibit opening the same day. The exhibit invites visitors of all ages to experiment with sound using hands-on displays such as whisper dishes, musical kiosks featuring guitars and chimes, a PVC slap organ, and a working piano that reveals how sound is created. The exhibit also highlights musicians with special needs through interactive stations.

“Debuting Adventures in Sound during our Cultural Heritage Day offers a unique opportunity for visitors to experience both global traditions and a new, interactive exhibit,” said Tara MacDougall, President and CEO of the Discovery Center. “Thanks to the Nissan Foundation, we’re able to welcome even more families to explore, learn, and celebrate the vibrant diversity that defines Murfreesboro.”

The Discovery Center is located at 502 SE Broad Street in Murfreesboro and welcomes over 130,000 visitors each year. For more information, visit www.explorethedc.org.

