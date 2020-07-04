The Discovery Center is officially re-opened to the public with special safety procedures and entry requirements for visitors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The children’s museum has implemented new policies and procedures based on guidance from the CDC and state and local health officials. Complete details are available at www.explorethedc.org/reopening.

NOTE: ALL INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

NEW EXHIBIT!

The Great Outdoors

The newest permanent exhibit at Discovery Center invites visitors to enjoy and learn about Tennessee’s great outdoors! The Great Outdoors exhibit mirrors Tennessee’s state parks, which are teeming with wildlife, towering trees, bountiful plant life, lakes, wetlands and waterfalls. Step into a jon boat, experience the one-of-a-kind Firefly Wall, learn how to tie knots, get up close and personal with turtles native to Tennessee, and so much more! The Great Outdoors exhibit is accessible, bilingual and loaded with fun! More info here.

SPOTS STILL OPEN!

Summer Campology

Don’t miss your chance to participate in Discovery Center’s Epic Adventure Campology sessions for the 2020 summer season, including coding camps! Both in-person and online options are available:

July 6-10: Epic Adventure 4 (On-site)

July 13-17: Epic Adventure 5 (On-site)

July 20-24: Epic Adventure 6 (On-site)

July 20-24: Code Like A Girl (Virtual Coding Camp)

July 27-31: Epic Adventure 7 (On-site)

TBA: Cyber Ambassador Bootcamp for high school students

Space is limited, so register now! Info & registration.

SAVE THE DATE!

Online Fundraiser: PhDs vs. MDs

Sunday, Aug. 2 | 7 p.m.

Get ready for a virtual trivia showdown of PhDs vs. MDs! Local celebrity physicians and professors will face off in an effort to raise much needed funds for Discovery Center. Tickets are $25 and sponsorships are a wonderful way to support the children’s museum all while promoting your business. 100% of the proceeds will be used to support Discovery Center’s efforts as they reopen their doors to the community. Tickets & info.

Gift Shop Curbside Pick-up

Discovery Center is making it easier to add new ways to explore, learn and play at home with drive-up, curbside service from the museum gift shop! It’s easy: Visit the online store, make your purchase, and pick up at the museum. Curbside service is available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop now.

About the Discovery Center

The Discovery Center at Murfree Spring is a hands-on, environmental, cultural and educational museum located in the heart of Middle Tennessee. More than 120,000 children and families visit annually, exploring exhibits and participating in programs that promote STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts & math) education. Adjacent to the Center is the protected Murfree Spring wetlands, a natural habitat for a variety of fish, amphibians and birds. Located at 502 S.E. Broad Street in Murfreesboro, TN, the Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit www.explorethedc.org or call (615) 890-2300.