The Discovery Center announces a tentative re-opening date of July 1.

The reopening plans include special safety procedures and entry requirements for visitors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Below is a brief overview of The Discovery Center’s policies and procedures, which are based on guidance from the CDC and state and local health officials.

What You Need to Know

Beginning July 1, the museum tentatively plans to re-open to the public at a maximum capacity of 75 visitors per admission period.

TICKETS: All visitors must reserve/purchase admission tickets in advance and bring proof of purchase (either printed or electronic). No walk-in admission. PURCHASE/RESERVE TICKETS HERE

All visitors must reserve/purchase admission tickets in advance and bring proof of purchase (either printed or electronic). No walk-in admission. OPEN: Tuesday-Saturday (Closed Sunday and Monday)

Tuesday-Saturday (Closed Sunday and Monday) HOURS: 1.5-hour timed ticket blocks:9:30 – 11 a.m. – Members Only (must reserve in advance)

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Paid/General Admission Only (must purchase in advance)

1:30 – 3 p.m. – Paid/General Admission Only (must purchase in advance)

1.5-hour timed ticket blocks:9:30 – 11 a.m. – Members Only (must reserve in advance) 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Paid/General Admission Only (must purchase in advance) 1:30 – 3 p.m. – Paid/General Admission Only (must purchase in advance) F ACE COVERINGS: Required for ALL visitors age 4 and up while inside the museum, must be worn over mouth and nose. Not required for outdoor areas.

Required for ALL visitors age 4 and up while inside the museum, must be worn over mouth and nose. Not required for outdoor areas. SOCIAL DISTANCING: Stay 6 feet apart from anyone not in your family/group.

Stay 6 feet apart from anyone not in your family/group. PERSONAL BELONGINGS: With the exception of diaper bags and medical supplies (which will be checked in upon entry), no other personal belongings are permitted.

SCREENING: All visitors will be screened, including temperature and a signed waiver/certification stating you are not sick or have had recent virus exposure.

All visitors will be screened, including temperature and a signed waiver/certification stating you are not sick or have had recent virus exposure. EXHIBITS: Some of our exhibits have been removed, closed or altered to reduce the risk of spreading contagions. The entire museum will be cleaned daily as well as between each of the timed ticket blocks.

Learn more here.