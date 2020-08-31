Discovery Center Announces New Early Care & After School Programs

The Discovery Center is now offering drop-off care for pre-k and kindergarten children and an after-school program for students K-5.

The Discovery Center is located at 502 SE Broad St in Murfreesboro.

Discovery Center is offering:

WONDERLINGS – Morning drop-off care and enrichment for pre-K – kindergarten.

DISCOVERNAUTS – After-school program for K-5 students including homeschool and distance learners.

Wonderlings

Pre-K and Kinder Care

Starts August 31st

Register Here

Whether your family is looking for a half-day program, Mother’s Day Out, or trying to balance homeschool, distance learning, and home offices – Discovery Center’s Wonderlings pre-K & kinder care is here to help with 3.5 hours of care and enrichment outside of the home each morning.

Weekly early care program for ages 4-5 who are currently in Kindergarten or entering Kindergarten by fall of 2021

8 -11:30 a.m. Monday – Friday

Closed during school holiday weeks. Click here to register for full-day holiday camps instead, offered Nov 23-25 & 27, Dec 21-23, Dec 28-30, and Jan 1.

Discovernauts

Open to ALL K-5 Students

Starts August 31st

Register Here