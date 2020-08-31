Discovery Center Announces New Early Care & After School Programs

The Discovery Center is now offering drop-off care for pre-k and kindergarten children and an after-school program for students K-5.
The Discovery Center is located at 502 SE Broad St in Murfreesboro.
Discovery Center is offering:
WONDERLINGS – Morning drop-off care and enrichment for pre-K – kindergarten.
DISCOVERNAUTS – After-school program for K-5 students including homeschool and distance learners.
Wonderlings
Pre-K and Kinder Care
Starts August 31st
Whether your family is looking for a half-day program, Mother’s Day Out, or trying to balance homeschool, distance learning, and home offices – Discovery Center’s Wonderlings pre-K & kinder care is here to help with 3.5 hours of care and enrichment outside of the home each morning.
- Weekly early care program for ages 4-5 who are currently in Kindergarten or entering Kindergarten by fall of 2021
- 8 -11:30 a.m. Monday – Friday
- Closed during school holiday weeks. Click here to register for full-day holiday camps instead, offered Nov 23-25 & 27, Dec 21-23, Dec 28-30, and Jan 1.
Discovernauts
Open to ALL K-5 Students
Starts August 31st
- Including home school and distance learners.
- Weekly afternoon drop-off care 2:30-6 p.m., Monday – Friday
- Drop-off anytime between 2:30-3:30 p.m.
- Pick-up at 6 p.m. with flexibility to pick-up early, as needed
- Closed during school holiday weeks. Click here to register for full-day holiday camps instead.