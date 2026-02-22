Discover Unique Treasures at the Stones River Market in Murfreesboro

Mark your calendar for the Stones River Market, taking place inside Stones River Mall (1720 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129) on Saturday, February 28th, 2026.t

At this event, you can shop with over 60 vendors and enjoy food from the delicious food truck, Cedar Valley Kitchen.

VENDOR APPLICATIONS ARE NOW OPEN HERE.

Event organizers emphasize that vendors should ONLY apply via the website above to avoid scammers!

Brianna Hale & Alyssa Edwards are the ONLY CONTACT regarding applications & payments.

[email protected] 931-952-0472

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Stones River Market, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email