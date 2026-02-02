Discover Romance at A Valentine’s Evening in Oaklands Mansion

This Valentine’s Day, let Oaklands Mansion (900 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130) be the destination where love stories are told, memories are made, and affection is celebrated at the A Valentine’s Evening Event. Enjoy a romantic evening of dancing in Maney Hall and dining inside the historic walls of Oaklands Mansion.

Guests may arrive anytime Saturday, February 14th, starting at 5:00 PM, to enjoy dancing and cocktails in Maney Hall. At your reserved seating time of 5:00 PM, 6:30 PM, or 8:00 PM, you will be greeted at the front door of Oaklands Mansion by the ethereal sounds of harp music played by Phyllis Taylor Sparks. A staff member of Oaklands will guide you to your table, and dinner will be served by professional waitstaff.

Maney Hall will be open from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM, where guests can enjoy dancing and cocktails (mocktails and regular beverages will also be available). You can dance the evening away with your special someone by the fireplace in our grand ballroom. Dance instructor Chuck Gordon and members of Murfreesboro Little Theatre will lead a group lesson at the top of each hour.

Already have plans for a romantic dinner, but still want to join us for dancing and cocktails? We have a limited number of reservations available just for you! Those who reserve a Dancing and Cocktails only ticket may join us anytime between 5:00 PM and 9:00 PM in Maney Hall.

Professional photographer Matt Ferry Media will join us to capture the magical evening. Guests will be able to purchase prints of their favorite moments from this memorable night.

Floral Arrangements are available at an additional cost and are handcrafted by Black Cat Floral & Botanicals. Each arrangement is carefully arranged, inspired by the Victorian language of flowers. Every bloom chosen symbolizes different ways to say “I love you” to your special Valentine. An informational card that explains the meaning of each flower, a glass vase, and a personalized message are included with the arrangement.

Sponsored by Visit Rutherford TN. Ticket sales and additional sponsorship opportunities are now open.

