Discover Mystery & Fun at the Boro Clue Party at Oaklands Mansion

Step into the captivating world of Clue with Wild Goose Chase Events! Immerse yourself in the classic mystery board game like never before as we present the 2025 Boro Clue Party – on Saturday, October 18th, 2025 at 6 pm at Oaklands Mansion (900 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130), an extraordinary live-action adventure that is the kookiest FUNdraiser in town.

Volunteers will play the characters, and YOU, the guests, will be the detectives. Follow the evidence, interview the characters, and use your powers of deduction to determine WHO did it, in which ROOM, and with what WEAPON. Was it Scarlet in the lounge with the candlestick? Or maybe the Butler in the Kitchen with the knife. Anyone who gets it correct will be eligible for a cash prize of $250!

Come as you are to the event, or dress up as your favorite character! There will be 2 costume winners for best dressed characters, a $50 cash prize.

General Admission – $75

Arrive at 6 pm

2 drink tickets

1 guess card

Heavy appetizers

VIP – $100

EXTRA HOUR with the characters (arrive at 5 pm)

4 drink tickets

2 guess cards

Heavy appetizers

18 and up event!

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Boro Clue Party, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email