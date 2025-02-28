Discover Literary Magic at The Spine Bookshop’s 1st Annual Author Con

Prepare yourself for an unforgettable two-day event at the Spine Bookshop’s 1st Annual Author Con.

Save the dates: Saturday, March 8, and Sunday, March 9, from 10 AM to 5 PM at the Smyrna Event Center (100 Sam Ridley Pkwy E, Smyrna, TN 37167).

At the event, you can connect with talented local authors and enrich your mind with enlightening lectures and author-filled panels. Browse through the offerings of esteemed local vendors and embrace the spirit of community as attendees unite to celebrate the love of reading and show support for local talent. Finally, don’t miss the exciting “Costume Contest,” where you can dress as your favorite character from literature and showcase your creativity.

More information and tickets HERE.

For more local events like the Author Con visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email