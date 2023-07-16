Dionna Widder Hired as CRO for Predators, Bridgestone Arena and SS&E

Nashville, Tenn. (July 12, 2023) – Nashville Predators, Bridgestone Arena and SS&E President and CEO Sean Henry announced today that the organization has hired Dionna Widder as Chief Revenue Officer. In her role, Widder will oversee ticket sales and service; premium seating; suite sales and service; partnership sales and service; data analytics; and business intelligence.

She will also be a member of the club’s executive leadership team and contribute to the continued growth and development of SS&E, the organization’s external sales, marketing and operations entity that currently manages, among others, F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, the Ford Ice Centers and the sales and marketing functions for Austin Peay State University Athletics.

“We couldn’t be happier to add Dionna, a talented executive with an incredibly strong track record in revenue generation and retention, to our organization,” Henry said. “As SMASHVILLE continues to grow – with its lifeblood being the best, most passionate fans in sports – Dionna’s background and expertise in working hand-in-hand with fans, corporate partners and business leaders will be invaluable to us. We look forward to seeing her innovation and influence push us even further towards our ONEGOAL of becoming ‘the No. 1 sports and entertainment venue in the United States with its centerpiece being the Stanley Cup champion Nashville Predators.'”

Widder joins the organization after serving as Chief Revenue Officer for Houston Dynamo FC, Houston Dash and Shell Energy Stadium for four seasons, where she was responsible for revenue generation, business strategy and execution for all three entities. During her time in Houston, she helped increase season-ticket memberships for both soccer teams by more than 25 percent; secured a commitment from Shell Energy to be the stadium naming rights partner; and led negotiations for the teams’ jersey sponsor partnerships. Widder’s successes were recognized by the Sports Business Journal as a member of its “Game Changers” class of 2020.

“I am grateful and excited to be joining the Preds family, gaining the opportunity to work with amazing team members, fans, partners and community leaders as we to continue to build a world-class franchise and create extraordinary experiences that only SMASHVILLE can deliver,” Widder said. “This organization’s achievements both on and off the ice have been remarkable in its first 25 years. I look forward to establishing innovative and sustainable business practices that will contribute to the continued legacy of the Predators.”

Before moving to Houston, Widder spent time with the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers as Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service, helping lead the franchise to more than 250 consecutive home sellouts at Quicken Loans Arena. During Widder’s tenure, the Cavaliers earned the NBA’s Membership Platform of the Year in 2017-18 and she was named to Crain’s Cleveland Business’ 40-Under-40 list in 2017. She also spent two years in the NBA’s team marketing and business operations group as a director and got her start in professional sports with the Indiana Pacers (NBA) and Indiana Fever (WNBA).

A native of Flint, Mich., Widder graduated from Central Michigan University in 2006 and, as a passion project, hosts the “Women Blazers” podcast, which features conversations with women who are leading the way in the sports and entertainment industry.