Lead Off Baseball Academy is hosting a Dinner with “The Hit King”, Pete Rose, next week.

Enjoy an evening dinner that includes a meet and greet with MLB all-time hit leader, Pete Rose, on Saturday, April 15th, 2023 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

The dinner will also feature a 90-minute message from Pete Rose.

Tickets are $105 and you can get an autograph from Rose for an additional $50.

The event will take place at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro.

Learn more here.