Diljit Dosanjh Announces 2026 Aura World Tour

Diljit Dosanjh announces his 2026 Aura World Tour across North America. This marks Diljit’s return to the stage after his highly successful and record-breaking 2024 Dil-Luminati Tour. Promoted by Live Nation, the 13-city tour kicks off on Thursday, April 23 with a stop at Bridgestone Arena on May 20th.

In 2025, Diljit received an International Emmy Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor for his acclaimed role in the Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila, marking a significant moment for Indian representation on the global stage. That same year, VOGUE readers named Diljit Best Dressed at the 2025 Met Gala, where he turned heads in a custom ivory Prabal Gurung sherwani and turban featuring meaningful cultural details. Most recently, J Balvin joined Diljit on a remix of his 2025 track “Senorita.” Listen HERE.

Tickets are on sale now here.

