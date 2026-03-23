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Home News Diesel Spill Contained At La Vergne Thorntons

Diesel Spill Contained At La Vergne Thorntons

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Photo: La Vergne Police Department﻿

The La Vergne Police Department says a diesel fuel spill at a Thorntons location in La Vergne has been contained after a rapid response from first responders.

On Sunday, officials reported that approximately 75 gallons of diesel fuel spilled, with some of it entering a nearby storm drain. Crews quickly established barriers to prevent additional fuel from reaching the drainage system, and the Emergency Management Agency was notified.

The spill was contained to the rear parking lot designated for semi-trucks, which remains closed. Fuel pumps and the front parking area were not impacted, and there were no traffic disruptions reported.

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As of an 8:46 p.m. update, first responders have cleared the scene, though the rear lot will stay closed until further notice. Authorities say they have not been given an estimated time for reopening and thanked the public for their patience.

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