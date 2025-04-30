Dierks Bentley to Headline Nashville 4th of July Concert

Dierks Bentley will headline Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced. The downtown event will present one of the country’s largest July 4th fireworks and drone shows synchronized to live music from the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony.

Let Freedom Sing! will feature the free Amazon Family Fun Zone, and include inflatables and live music. The concert and fireworks show are free and open to the public. The event drives significant economic activity, supporting local businesses, generating tax revenue, and boosting tourism across the city.

Bentley will be joined on the Jack Daniel’s Broadway Stage by a lineup that showcases diverse musical influences, including multi-platinum sensation Russell Dickerson—known for his high-energy live shows and recent viral hit “Happen To Me,” along with chart-toppers like “Yours” and “Blue Tacoma;” Niko Moon, known for his blend of laid-back coastal vibes and country and pop influences, as well as his multi-platinum single “Good Time;” and Grace Bowers, an 18-year-old, award-winning guitarist, songwriter and bandleader whose independent release of her debut album Wine on Venus combines funk, soul, blues, and rock.

Just ahead of the July 4th celebration, Bentley will release his 11th studio album BROKEN BRANCHES on June 13 (Capitol Records Nashville). Whittling down his essential sound to its rooted and most resolute, the album finds a proud broken branch celebrating the outliers of country life – and of country music. The eleven songs embrace unruly characters wherever they’re found, ultimately adding beauty to the whole, and is available now for pre-order.

“Music City knows how to throw a celebration, and this free July 4th event will again be one of the best in the country,” said Ken Levitan, board chairman of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and co-president of Vector Management. “With an incredible lineup that includes Dierks Bentley, Russell Dickerson, Niko Moon and Grace Bowers, we’re excited to welcome both visitors and locals for a day filled with unforgettable music, family-friendly activities and pride in the red, white and blue. Events like this not only showcase Nashville’s world-class talent but also drive meaningful economic activity for Nashville and its hospitality industry.”

The Amazon Family Fun Zone at Music City Walk of Fame Park will offer family-friendly activities during the day with a multi-genre lineup of music that include Walker Montgomery, The Nashville Soul Experience, Alicia Blue, KIRWAN the band and Les Kerr and The Bayou Band with DJ Rod Youree entertaining between sets.

The event shifts in the evening to the free concert at the Jack Daniel’s Broadway Stage located at First and Broadway. Nashville-based artist Keesha Rainey will perform the National Anthem. Kelly Sutton will emcee the Jack Daniel’s Broadway Stage, and DJ Dave Aude will provide entertainment between sets.

After the concert, the event will move to Ascend Amphitheater for the live performance by the Nashville Symphony accompanying the 30-minute fireworks and drone show.

Let Freedom Sing! partners with local organizations to give back to the community and to make the event more accessible, sustainable, and safe.

Let Freedom Sing! is partnering with Dierks Bentley’s Riser Foundation, which supports charitable organizations with a focus on the needs of children and families, as well as homelessness, literacy, education and hunger.

StageWater canned water will be available for purchase at beverage stands and throughout the Let Freedom Sing! event footprint. The company donates a portion of proceeds to support nonprofits that assist those in need within the entertainment industry, such as providing healthcare and hardship grants and supporting independent venues and promoters. StageWater is led by CEO Chris Thacker, tour manager for Bentley, and CMO Zach Belcher, Bentley’s touring photographer and videographer.

Accessibility features will include an ADA platform and ASL interpreter at the Broadway Stage, and new this year the event will add a partnership with KultureCity to provide Sensory Bags and a Sensory Room.

The NCVC will continue sustainability practices from previous years, including recycling cardboard, aluminum and plastic; recycling solid grease and grease water; composting and upcycling signage for re-use as art supplies; and using energy-saving LED lights in video and lighting, as well as solar powered lights.

Care Kitchen Outreach will pick up extra catered food to distribute to local nonprofits.

Compost Nashville will collect organic waste material at compost stations at the Amazon Family Fun Zone in Music City Walk of Fame Park and along First Avenue North near Riverfront Park.

For the first time, the event will include Sober Space in partnership with Cumberland Heights, similar to the Sober Space at the 2024 New Year's Eve concert.

Let Freedom Sing! will be a Safe Bar event, with key bar and security staff trained in bystander intervention and awareness about alcohol’s role in sexual assault. For more information, visit SafeBarApp.org.

Volunteers with Red Frogs help create a positive presence at music festivals. They will have a tent at the Amazon Family Fun Zone at Music City Walk of Fame Park and on Second Avenue North where they will provide free phone charging, give away cups of water to help keep everyone hydrated and provide sunscreen. Red Frogs volunteers will also rove the event site to ensure patrons are safe and to provide immediate help where needed.

