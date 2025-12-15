Diego Pavia Earns Historic Heisman Trophy Runner-Up Finish

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia finished second in voting for the 91st Heisman Trophy during Saturday’s award ceremony at New York’s Lincoln Center. The SEC Offensive Player of the Year became Vanderbilt’s first-ever Heisman finalist after guiding the Commodores to a historic 10-2 regular season. Pavia earned 189 first-place votes in the four-way race, finishing behind winner Fernando Mendoza and ahead of Jeremiyah Love and Julian Sayin. The only previous Vanderbilt student-athlete to receive Heisman votes was College Football Hall of Fame member Carl Hinkle, who finished seventh in 1937 balloting.

National Leader in Offensive Production

Pavia enters postseason play ranking second nationally in total offense at 334.8 yards per game. The Albuquerque, New Mexico, native stands third nationally with an average of 9.39 yards per pass attempt and ranks fourth with a 171.5 pass efficiency rating. He leads the SEC in all three categories while also topping the conference with 27 touchdown passes and a 71.2 percent completion percentage. Pavia also leads Vanderbilt in rushing with 826 yards and nine rushing touchdowns, helping the Commodores achieve four victories against ranked SEC opponents.

Breaking Program Records at FirstBank Stadium

Pavia guided Vanderbilt to the most single-season wins in school history and propelled the Commodores to their highest Associated Press Top 25 ranking since 1937 at No. 9. Under his leadership, Vanderbilt achieved back-to-back bowl appearances for the first time in over a decade. The team’s 39.4 points per game represent the program’s best scoring output since 1915. FirstBank Stadium has sold out 11 times since he became the starting quarterback, energized by his charismatic play and the university’s ongoing Vandy United campaign.

Golden Arm Award and Additional Honors

Pavia recently received the 2025 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, recognizing the nation’s top upper-class quarterback who excels on the field, in the classroom and in the community. He is the first Vanderbilt recipient in the award’s 38-year history. The quarterback remains a contender for the Manning Award and was named a finalist for Walter Camp Player of the Year honors. His efforts helped the Vanderbilt offense lead the nation in yards per play and team passing efficiency while ranking No. 1 in ESPN’s FPI ratings.

ReliaQuest Bowl Against Iowa on New Year’s Eve

Pavia will take the field one final time for Vanderbilt in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Iowa on New Year’s Eve. National Commodore Club members interested in tickets can visit the postseason information hub, while all other fans should visit the ReliaQuest Bowl website. With a bowl game victory, Vanderbilt can match its best two-year win total in school history. The matchup provides an opportunity for the Commodores to extend their historic season and for Pavia to showcase his talents on a national stage one more time.

