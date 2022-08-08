Did You Know There is a Sales Tax Holiday on Food for the Entire Month of August? Don’t Miss Out

Tennesseans can get a little relief at the cash register when grocery shopping.

A sales tax holiday on food and food ingredients began at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, and rund through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

During this period, food and food ingredients may be purchased tax free. Food and food ingredients purchased from a micro market or vending machine remain subject to sales tax. Included in this list is baby formula, baby food, frozen meals and more. Not included on the list is tobacco, candy, alcoholic beverages, prepared foods, and restaurant meals.

Here’s the complete list of items eligible.

baby food

baking powder

baking soda

beverage powders (other than dietary supplements)

biscuit mix

bottled water (carbonated, sweetened or unsweetened)

bouillon cubes

bread

butter

cake mixes

cakes

canned foods

cereal

cheese

chip dip

chips (potato, corn, etc.)

chocolate (unsweetened)

cocoa (powdered)

coffee

condiments

cookies

cooking oil

dairy products

eggs

fish and meats

flavoring extracts

flour

food colorings

frostings

frozen meals

fruit (fresh or unsweetened dried)

fruit juices

gelatin

granola and breakfast bars containing flour

gravies and sauces (mixes or extracts)

herbs and spices

honey

ice (e.g.,cubes, crushed)

ice cream

jams and jellies

luncheon meats

margarine

marinated raw meats

meat extracts

meat tenderizers

nuts (unsweetened or salted)

olives

pasta

pastries

peanut butter

pepper

pickles

pies

popcorn

popsicles

poultry

pretzels

pumpkins

raisins

raw eggs, fish & meats requiring cooking

relishes

salad dressing and mixes

salad oil

salt(granular)

seasonings

sherbet

shortening

softdrinks

sugar and sugar substitutes

sweeteners

tea (bags, leaves & bottled)

trail mix

vegetable juices

vegetables (fresh, frozen, dried, etc.)

vinegar

yeast

yogurt