Did Local American Idol Contestants Make the Top 9?

The Top 11 American Idol contestants performed iconic hits from Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductees on Monday night’s show. Pat Bentar and Neil Giraldo mentored the contestants.

During the show, judge Carrie Underwood performed “Rebel Yell” with Billy Idol, who was recently named as a new Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame Inductee.

Two contestants were eliminated at the end of the show; however, locals Jordan McCollough and Lucas Leon secured spots in the top nine.

Lucas Leon, the 17-year-old from Gallatin, performed Elton John’s “Benny and the Jets” as he sat behind the piano. Underwood praised, saying, “I feel like you are so entertaining behind the piano, which is hard when you’re tethered to one place. You were entertaining still. That was great.”

Jordan McCollough, a Murfreesboro resident, closed out the show with Queen’s “Somebody to Love,” and at this point, how can you not love McCollough’s showmanship as he seems to master each song he performs? Of the performance, Richie stated, “That was clearly a drop-the-mic moment. I’m telling you, it was amazing.”

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