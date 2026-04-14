Tuesday, April 14, 2026
No menu items!
Home Entertainment Did Local American Idol Contestants Make the Top 9?

Did Local American Idol Contestants Make the Top 9?

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
53
photo by Disney/Eric McCandless

The Top 11 American Idol contestants performed iconic hits from Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductees on Monday night’s show. Pat Bentar and Neil Giraldo mentored the contestants.

During the show, judge Carrie Underwood performed “Rebel Yell” with Billy Idol, who was recently named as a new Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame Inductee.

Two contestants were eliminated at the end of the show; however, locals Jordan McCollough and Lucas Leon secured spots in the top nine.

Lucas Leon, the 17-year-old from Gallatin, performed Elton John’s “Benny and the Jets” as he sat behind the piano. Underwood praised, saying, “I feel like you are so entertaining behind the piano, which is hard when you’re tethered to one place. You were entertaining still. That was great.”

Jordan McCollough, a Murfreesboro resident, closed out the show with Queen’s “Somebody to Love,” and at this point, how can you not love McCollough’s showmanship as he seems to master each song he performs? Of the performance, Richie stated, “That was clearly a drop-the-mic moment. I’m telling you, it was amazing.”

More Entertainment News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×