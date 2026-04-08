Dickson County Native and UT Sophomore Jackson Herrington Set to Make Masters Debut

Dickson County native Jackson Herrington will make his first appearance at the Masters in Augusta this week.

One of six amateurs to play in the tournament, Herrington plays for the University of Tennessee as a sophomore and finished runner-up to Mason Howell in the U.S. Amateur at The Olympic Club in California.

Known as “The Fridge,” Herrington shared on social media, “In 2014, I walked the grounds at Augusta watching The Masters Tournament and told my mom I’d play this tournament someday. Well, someday has come.”

Vol Golf also shared, “Jackson Herrington tees it up at @themasters this week.”

Follow Jackson Herrington here for the latest updates.

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