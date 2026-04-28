Dickson and Murfreesboro Walmart Stores Among 8 Tennessee Locations Getting Major Makeovers in 2026

Walmart announced plans in 2026 to remodel 8 stores across Tennessee, including stores in Dickson and Murfreesboro, as part of ongoing efforts to modernize the in-store and digital shopping experience—upgrading layouts, technology, and services to offer faster, more convenient shopping and delivery in as little as an hour for most customers.

Across Tennessee, Walmart’s new and remodeled stores will feature free Pharmacy delivery for Walmart+ members, including on GLP-1s – and a store-based app experience that helps customers easily navigate through stores, book services at Walmart’s Auto Care Center, and more. The result is a more intuitive, convenient experience that helps customers shop how they want, when they want.

More Business News

Nationally, Walmart is planning remodels at more than 650 Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets this year. Additionally, Walmart invested more than $807.7 million to upgrade stores throughout Tennessee over the past five years. In addition to the remodeled stores, the retailer plans to open a new Walmart Neighborhood Market this year in Columbia.

1 of 6

“Walmart has been part of the communities across Tennessee for generations,” said Nick Berkeley, Senior Vice President, Southeast Business Unit, Walmart U.S. “By modernizing our store, we’re making shopping easier, whether customers are walking the aisles, picking up an order on the go, or having essentials delivered when life gets busy. We’re proud of our legacy here and look forward to helping families save time and live better every day.”

Every new store or remodel brings real benefits to the community — from construction jobs to long-term careers in retail, pharmacy and store leadership. Customers will notice the difference, too, with elevated brands and products from brands like De’Longhi, Oura, Jessica Simpson, and Lemme, and interactive displays that make it easier to picture how products look in their homes.

The transformed stores also feature updated pharmacies offering affordable medications, vaccines and other clinical services, with support from trusted pharmacists, and Vision Centers designed for greater privacy and convenience, offering brands like Nike, Calvin Klein, and DKNY, along with services like free cleanings and adjustments.

Strengthening Tennessee Communities

Walmart’s impact extends well beyond its stores and into its communities. In Tennessee over the past year, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation donated $44.4 million to local nonprofits, including providing 39.6 million pounds of food to help fight hunger. In fact, the company just kicked off its annual Fight Hunger, Spark Change campaign to help address food insecurity locally. Every donation and qualifying purchase provides access to essential food and resources to local food banks in that area, empowering families to thrive.

Through locally led giving, store associates also supported education, disaster response efforts, and other community-driven initiatives – working alongside trusted local organizations to help build stronger communities across the state.



Looking Ahead

As part of the phased-approach, Walmart plans to complete remodels at stores in the state throughout the year, including at the following proposed locations:

Dickson Walmart Supercenter 175 Beasley Dr Knoxville Walmart Supercenter 8445 Walbrook Dr Knoxville Walmart Neighborhood Market 3120 McKamey Rd Lexington Walmart Supercenter 547 W Church St Morristown Walmart Neighborhood Market 1997 Buffalo Trl Murfreesboro Walmart Neighborhood Market 2478 New Salem Hwy Newport Walmart Supercenter 1075 Cosby Hwy Shelbyville Walmart Supercenter 1880 N Main St

*Store remodels are subject to change based on construction schedules and other factors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email