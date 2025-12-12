Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Launches the 12 Days of Pitmas

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is turning up the holiday cheer with the official launch of the 12 Days of Pitmas, a festive, fan-favorite celebration packed with free food, big prizes, and more than 60 chances to win. Beginning December 13, fans across the country can join the fun by following the brand’s official Instagram page at @dickeysbarbecuepit for daily giveaways that brighten bellies and bring smiles all season long.

The 12 Days of Pitmas has become one of Dickey’s most anticipated annual traditions, and this year’s lineup delivers the biggest, boldest, most barbecue-packed gifts yet. From family-size meals to exclusive merchandise to BBQ for an entire year, Dickey’s is making December unforgettable.

A Season of Giving: 12 Days of Free Prizes and Pitmas Cheer

Each day from December 13–24, Dickey’s will announce a new giveaway on Instagram. Prizes include iconic fan favorites, exclusive Pitmas bundles, and festive surprises designed to celebrate the world’s largest barbecue brand and its loyal guests.

Here’s a first look at this year’s Pitmas prize lineup:

Day 1: Loaded Baked Potato Bar that serves 12

Day 2: Limited edition cooler, apron, and a $50 Dickey’s gift card

Day 3: Free pulled pork sandwich and a Dickey’s mug

Day 4: Pit Boss Picnic Package featuring a Picnic Pack and cookbook

Day 5: Free Rack of ribs, rib rub, and barbecue sauce

Day 6: Four Texas Rangers tickets and a $50 gift card (three winners)

Day 7: Triple Points in the Big Yellow Cup Rewards app

Day 8: Free Holiday Big Yellow Box

Day 9: Five thousand Big Yellow Cup Rewards Points and a Red Bull Mini Fridge

Day 10: Free catered lunch for 12 and twelve Dickey’s cookbooks

Day 11: Two 2-meat plates and two Big Yellow Cups

Day 12: The ultimate Pitmaster Package, limited edition cooler, limited edition aprons, and BBQ for an entire year for 12 lucky winners

From curated meals to cookbooks to once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences, Pitmas promises something free and fun for everyone.

How to Enter

Participation is simple:

Follow @dickeysbarbecuepit on Instagram.

Watch for the daily Pitmas post starting December 13.

Enter by following the instructions on each giveaway announcement.

Winners will be selected throughout the campaign with more than 60 total winners receiving unforgettable Pitmas surprises.

Keeping the Season Bright

“Pitmas is our way of saying thank you to our guests for filling our tables and supporting our Pitmasters all year long,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “This is one of the most joyful campaigns we run, and we’re thrilled to bring even bigger prizes, more winners, and a whole lot of holiday barbecue fun.”

The 12 Days of Pitmas is designed to spark excitement, boost holiday spirit, and drive social engagement through exclusive rewards only available to Dickey’s online community. With free food, amazing prizes, and Pitmas cheer, this December promises to be one to remember.

Rules, terms and conditions can be found HERE !

Source: Restaurant News

