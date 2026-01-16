Diana Ross to Perform at the Opry House

Legendary singer Diana Ross announced more dates for the “Diana in Motion” tour.

Heading to the Opry House on March 15th, tickets for the show go on sale on January 16th at 10 am.

The legendary singer, often referred to as the “Queen of Motown,” first began her career as a member of The Supremes and later became a solo artist spanning over five decades. Her last album, Thank You, was released in 2021.

Most recently, Ross appeared as the headliner at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve event in 2025, welcoming in 2026.

Find tickets here.

