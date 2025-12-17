Detention Sergeant Recognized For Supporting Guard Deployments

A Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office detention supervisor has been recognized at the national level for his support of employees serving in the Tennessee National Guard.

Detention Sgt. Eaen Travis received an award from the Office of the Secretary of Defense through the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve program. The honor recognizes employers who go above and beyond to support staff members called to serve in the National Guard and Reserve.

The award highlights Travis’ ongoing support for detention deputies deployed with the Tennessee National Guard. He was nominated by Guardsman Kenneth Rutherford, who credited Travis with consistently encouraging and accommodating military service obligations.

“The past four activations I’ve been on, he has been nothing but supportive and even wanted me to go on more missions,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford also described how Travis prioritizes deputies’ personal needs during deployments, including emergency activations. “On my last activation, it was an emergency activation, and I called in the middle of the day,” he said. “He told me to go home and get ready to leave to make sure I had time to say goodbye to everyone. During my missions, he calls or texts to check up and make sure I’m doing OK and constantly being supportive.”

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email