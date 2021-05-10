Detectives Searching for Suspect Who Stole Vehicle from Murfreesboro Apartment Complex

Murfreesboro detectives are in search of the suspects who stole a vehicle from Springfield Apartments on Manson Pike on April 27, 2021.

The vehicle owner reported her 2014 Ford Fusion was taken with her wallet containing her driver’s license, debit, and social security cards.

If you recognize the individuals in the photos, please contact Murfreesboro Police Detective Doug Arrington at 629-201-5522 or send tips to [email protected]

