Detectives Need Help Identifying Persons of Interest in ‘Rewards Card’ Scam

Detectives need help identifying two men who are persons of interest in a fraudulent ‘rewards card’ scam investigation.

The unknown individuals placed two countertop kitchen appliances in their cart and proceeded to a check-out line at the Memorial Blvd. Walmart on Aug. 22. After the cashier scanned the items, one of the males produced a card that he stated was a “rewards card”. It contained printed instructions to the cashier on how to “process” the transaction. The cashier followed the directions on the card which then appeared to have been a successful transaction due to the register opening as it would with any other successful transaction.

The second male then selected two Walmart gift cards and asked for $500 on both cards using the same “rewards card” to pay for them. It was later determined this was a scam and these two are alleged to have hit multiple Walmart locations along the East Coast.