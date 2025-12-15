Detectives Investigating Burglary at Home of Titans Player Jeff Simmons

Detectives are investigating Sunday night’s burglary at the home of Tennessee Titans player Jeffery Simmons, which is located within the coverage area of the Midtown Hills Precinct.

Video surveillance shows the burglary occurred shortly after 7 p.m. when at least six suspects entered after smashing out window glass. Multiple items were taken. Simmons discovered the burglary when he arrived home from San Francisco early this morning and called police during the 1 a.m. hour.

Several components of the MNPD’s Investigative Services Bureau are actively working this case.

