Detective Sgt. Will Pinson Promoted To Patrol Lieutenant

Detective Sgt. Will Pinson has been promoted to patrol lieutenant for the night shift by Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.

Pinson said the promotion allows him to help teach and develop new patrol deputies working nights. He began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 2005 as a detention deputy and became a patrol deputy in 2006.

He later served four years as a patrol corporal before being promoted to patrol sergeant in 2013. Pinson spent 10 years as a detective in the Criminal Investigations Division and was promoted to detective sergeant in 2024.

