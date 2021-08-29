Murfreesboro’s Oakland dominated from start to finish in a resounding 31-13 win over Madison MRA in a high school football matchup on August 28.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Oakland and MRA were both scoreless.

Oakland fought to a 17-0 intermission margin at MRA’s expense.

Oakland drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over MRA after the first quarter.

