Derek Mason LIVE to Debut August 26, 2024

MURFREESBORO – Derek Mason LIVE will take place at The Boulevard Bar and Grille for the 2024 season. The show will be broadcast live from the popular restaurant near campus each Monday night at 6 PM prior to a game. The only exceptions will be the show airing on Sunday Sept. 1 due to Labor Day, no show prior to Kennesaw State due to the quick turnaround, and the Nov. 4 show prior to Liberty will be at Noon.

Mason will discuss all things surrounding Blue Raider football while also featuring a weekly guest.

Fans can watch the show live each week on the Blue Raider App or listen live on the radio at WGNS and 93.3 FM/95.1 FM (Murfreesboro).

Thursdays at 6 PM, the show will air on TrueBlue TV (Xfinity Cable 9 and 1096, DTC -195, AT&T U-verse 99, United Communications 206, LocalBTV Nashville 75.3, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and at mtsu.edu/truebluetv).

The live broadcast begins at 6 p.m. on the following platforms:

Radio: WGNS – 101.9 FM, AM 1450 (Murfreesboro), 100.5 FM (Smyrna). Classic Hits 93.3 FM (Nashville), 95.1 FM (Murfreesboro)

TuneIn App (search for Blue Raiders)

Watch on GoBlueRaiders.com/Watch and YouTube.com/GoBlueRaidersTV

The main Blue Raider Athletics Facebook page (you have to be signed up for Facebook)

Voice of the Blue Raiders, Chip Walters, will host the show with the first one airing on Aug. 26 prior to the season opener against Tennessee Tech.

Radio Show Schedule

Monday, Aug. 26 (Tennessee Tech) (6-7 PM)

Sunday, Sept. 1 (Ole Miss) (6-7 PM)

Monday, Sept. 9 (WKU) (6-7 PM)

Monday, Sept. 16 (Duke) (6-7 PM)

Monday, Sept. 23 (Memphis) (6-7 PM)

Monday, Oct. 7 (LA Tech) (6-7 PM)

Monday, Oct. 21 (Jax State) (6-7 PM)

Monday, Oct. 28 (UTEP) (6-7 PM)

Monday, Nov. 4 (Liberty) (12 PM)

Monday, Nov. 11 (6-7 PM)

Monday, Nov. 18 (New Mexico State) (6-7 PM)

Monday, Nov. 25 (FIU) (6-7 PM)

Source: MTSU

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email