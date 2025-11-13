Deputies Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspect In I-24 Road Rage Shooting

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Detectives need the assistance of the public in identifying a suspect in a road rage shooting that occurred on I-24 East between exit 76 (Medical Center Pkwy) and 78 (Old Fort Pkwy).

Preliminary investigation shows a gray Nissan Titan was traveling Eastbound on I-24 around 5:05 pm on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 when a dark sedan was cut off. That vehicle proceeded to drive erratically and ultimately fired shots at the truck around this location and time.

If you were a witness to this, please call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770 or Detective Blake Shaw at 615-904-3044. Anonymous tips can be made to 615-893-STOP (7867) or https://www.rcsotn.com/.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email