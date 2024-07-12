Deputies Search for Truck Involved in Murfreesboro Burglaries, Thefts

July 12, 2024 – The pickup truck in the video below is possibly associated with the burglary of multiple cars and the theft of a handgun in April near Rucker Road and U.S. Highway 231 South (Shelbyville Highway), a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said.

Juveniles could have been involved in the burglaries and thefts, said Detective Mina Awad.

The burglars found an extra set of keys inside an unlocked vehicle that “brought an opportunity for the suspects to quickly take the vehicle and use it to commit other burglaries in the neighborhood,” Awad said.

“Please remember to take handguns out of your vehicles and do a quick check before you go to bed to help deter this from happening in your neighborhood,” Awad said.

People who have information about the suspects or vehicle are asked to call Award at 615-904-3177 and leave a message.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

