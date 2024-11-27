Deputies Convince Barricaded Man to Surrender After Allegedly Threatening Two Women

November 27, 2024 – Two women whose lives were threatened escaped unharmed and the suspect barricaded himself inside their home during a standoff Wednesday on Barfield Crescent Road, Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies reported.

Deputies responded to the home after a woman screamed for help, Cpl. Daniel McGee reported.

Suspect Zykaria Velazquez, 24, of Barfield Crescent Road allegedly threatened to kill the women in the home before barricading himself inside, McGee reported. Both victims escaped the home without injuries.

Sheriff’s Negotiations Team deputies contacted Velazquez and persuaded him to leave the home. He was taken into custody.

Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics and Rutherford County Fire Rescue firefighters checked the victims and suspect for injuries.

“There were no apparent injuries to the suspect, victim or deputies during the incident,” McGee said.

Deputy Christian Salter charged Velazquez with two counts of felony aggravated domestic assault and interfering with an emergency 911 call.

Velazquez is being held on $32,000 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set Jan. 14 in General Sessions Court.

Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

