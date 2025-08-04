Deputies Capture Escaped Inmate in Rutherford County

UPDATE – August 5: Suspected escapee Joseph Beard is taken into custody by Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies just before dark Monday.

Beard walked away from a Correctional Work Center work detail picking up trash about 2:40 p.m. Monday on John Bragg Highway.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Lt. Derek Oeser said there is no longer any threat to Readyville residents.

Beard is expected to be charged with escape. He is being detained in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Original Story:

Inmate Joseph Beard, 43, of Dickson apparently escaped from a work detail about 3:31 p.m. Monday at the 8800-block of John Bragg Highway.

If you see him, please call 911 immediately. Do not approach him.

Capt. Jason Smitty of the Correctional Work Center said Beard was picking up trash when he walked away from the work crew. Beard was serving time for violation of probation and was supposed to be released Aug. 24.

Sheriff’s deputies are searching with K9 and drones in the Readyville area.

Tennessee Highway Patrol’s helicopter crew is en route to help. Expect slow traffic in the area.

Murfreesboro Police and other law enforcement agencies are assisting.

