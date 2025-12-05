Deputies and Bystander Save Driver from Nearby Burning Car

A quick-thinking bystander and three Rutherford County deputies are being credited with saving a man’s life after pulling him to safety from a burning vehicle Saturday on Interstate 24.

Mikel Lessary said he stopped when he saw the vehicle and ran toward the scene. He reported seeing the seriously injured man collapse to the ground near the burning car. Moments later, he heard a loud boom from the vehicle and attempted to move the man farther away from the flames.

According to Sheriff’s Patrol Sgt. Brady Greene with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Anna Olson arrived moments later and found the unresponsive man just feet from the fire. Olson and Lessary worked together to move him away from the immediate danger.

Deputy Bryan Tyrie and Deputy Christopher Young arrived about 30 seconds later and assisted at the scene.

“They moved the man a safe distance away from the burning vehicle,” Greene reported. “About two to three minutes later, the flames from the wrecked vehicle spread in the direction of where deputies located him.”

Greene said he believes the actions of the three deputies and the bystander played a critical role in saving the man’s life.

EMS paramedics evaluated the man at the scene before transporting him to the hospital in stable condition.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email