Demos’ Restaurant Founder Jim Demos Passes Away

Demos’ Restaurant announced Thursday the passing of its founder, Jim Demos.

Jim Demos, alongside his wife Doris, built a lasting legacy through the restaurant they created together. Demos’ Restaurant traces its roots back to 1943, when Jim, at age 9, began working with his father, Pete, in their small restaurant in Birmingham, Alabama. His family highlighted his passion for creating recipes, connecting with customers, and mentoring hundreds of staff members over the years.

Drawing from their Greek heritage, Demos’ Restaurant became known for its traditional recipes, handmade dishes, generous portions, and memorable dining experiences—reflecting decades of dedication to excellence. The restaurant now operates three locations in Middle Tennessee, including Murfreesboro, Lebanon, and Hendersonville. In August 2025, the Demos’ Steak and Spaghetti House opened a new campus location at Middle Tennessee State University.

In a Facebook post, the Demos family said, “We are forever thankful that although they are both gone now, we have this special place they created together to enjoy for years to come.”

Supporters are invited to share photos, memories, and videos on the restaurant’s Facebook page as a tribute to Jim Demos’ enduring legacy.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email