Delays are expected for drivers as Carry the Load is expected to make its way through La Vergne on Saturday afternoon.

Carry the Load is a non-profit organization helping people celebrate Memorial Day by restoring the meaning and purpose of the holiday. Carry the Load is a 2,000-mile cross-country event that is making a stop in La Vergne on May 21, 2022.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and leave early if their route includes Murfreesboro Road. Walkers will travel along Murfreesboro Road in the westbound lanes. La Vergne Police will be providing an escort for walkers to help them make it to Bicentennial Park safely. Officers will only be closing the far right lane as they escort walkers along Murfreesboro Road.

Walkers will gather at the Jeff Kuss Memorial in Smyrna, leaving at 4:00 p.m. to walk to La Vergne’s Bicentennial Park at 5093 Murfreesboro Road. They are expected to arrive around 5:30 p.m. Following the walk there will be a rally held outside La Vergne City Hall, lasting until 7:00 p.m.