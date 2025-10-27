Delaware Holds Off Middle Tennessee Rally in 31-28 Thriller

October 22, 2025 — Middle Tennessee’s late rally came up just short as the Blue Raiders fell 31-28 at Delaware, dropping to 1-6 overall and 0-3 in conference play. MTSU trailed 31-21 entering the fourth quarter but drove 89 yards for a touchdown with 1:03 remaining, only to see Delaware recover the onside kick and run out the clock.

The loss marked Middle Tennessee’s sixth consecutive defeat despite outgaining the Blue Hens 384-360 in total offense.

Vattiato Delivers Career Performance

Nicholas Vattiato completed 31 of 48 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns in one of his best performances this season.

Quarterback Team Comp/Att Yards TD INT Sacks Nicholas Vattiato Middle Tennessee 31/48 281 3 1 1 Nick Minicucci Delaware 27/42 276 4 0 1

Vattiato spread the ball to eight receivers, with Hunter Tipton catching five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. AJ Jones added five catches for 34 yards, including the game’s final touchdown. Nahzae Cox contributed three receptions for 37 yards and a score.

Middlebrook Powers Ground Game

Jekail Middlebrook led the rushing attack with 68 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, averaging 6.2 yards per attempt.

Running Back Team Attempts Yards TD Long Avg Jekail Middlebrook Middle Tennessee 11 68 1 27 6.2 DJ Taylor Middle Tennessee 5 30 0 13 6.0 Jo Silver Delaware 14 51 0 17 3.6 Viron Ellison Jr. Delaware 11 30 0 6 2.7

Middlebrook’s 27-yard run set up an early touchdown, and he scored on a four-yard run after Abdul Muhammad’s fumble recovery gave MTSU a brief 14-7 lead. The Blue Raiders totaled 103 rushing yards, outgaining Delaware’s 79 on the ground.

Second Quarter Dooms Blue Raiders

Middle Tennessee jumped ahead 14-7 in the first quarter on touchdown catches by Cox and Middlebrook’s short scoring run. However, Delaware scored 17 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 24-14 halftime lead.

Nine penalties for 80 yards proved costly for MTSU, extending Delaware drives at critical moments. A third-quarter interception by Delaware’s KT Seay killed a promising Blue Raiders drive, while the failed onside kick in the final minute ended any comeback hopes.

Anthony Bynum led the defense with nine tackles and a sack, but the Blue Raiders couldn’t contain Delaware quarterback Nick Minicucci, who threw four touchdowns without an interception. Middle Tennessee converted 6 of 14 third downs and scored touchdowns on all four red-zone trips.

The Blue Raiders continue searching for their first conference win as they extend their losing streak to six games.

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email