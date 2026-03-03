Del Webb Unveils New Amenity Center at Murfreesboro Community

Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, announced the grand opening of its resort-style amenity center at the Murfreesboro community, Del Webb Southern Harmony.

Included in the amenity center is a 21,516-square-foot clubhouse, fitness center,

pickleball and bocce ball courts, amphitheater, large outdoor resort pool,

Veterans Memorial Park, outdoor dining pavilion and more. Del Webb Southern Harmony welcomed hundreds of guests into the amenity center for the first time for a

ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Rutherford Chamber of Commerce.

“Del Webb is proud to be the leader in active adult living in the greater Nashville community, offering more than just a home, but a full lifestyle experience,”

said Jason Demuth, Del Webb’s Tennessee division president.

“Del Webb Southern Harmony serves as a flagship for the brand, seamlessly incorporating the amenities and offerings Del Webb is known for, with intentional and discreet design details paying homage to Music City. We can’t wait for our community members to discover all of the tiny music details throughout the amenities.”

1 of 7

The community opened in spring 2024 and broke ground on the amenity center the following fall. In partnership with the architect LS3P, the contractor American

Constructors, the engineering firm Thomas & Hutton, and the landscaping by

Ruppert Landscaping, the new amenity center, serves the nearly 300 homeowners who currently live in the community.

Included in the amenity center, Del Webb Southern Harmony has a full-time

on-site lifestyle director who curates activities to complement residents’ lifestyles and cultivate relationships among neighbors.While she has been in this role since the

first homeowners moved in, the amenity center will provide a backdrop for ongoing

events and activities.

The grand opening celebration featured live ballroom dancers, fitness demonstrations

by local instructors, light bites and beverages throughout the space, live music and

guided tours to highlight the property’s unique design. Del Webb Southern Harmony will celebrate its first summer with the resort-style pool and outdoor amenities with a grand opening event in May, marking the completion of one of the largest master-planned clubhouse or amenity complexes in the greater Nashville area.

Click for More News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email