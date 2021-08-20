No need for worry, Murfreesboro Riverdale’s defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 37-0 shutout of Franklin at Riverdale High on August 20 in Tennessee football action.

The Warriors’ determination showed as they carried a 30-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors’ offense breathed fire to a 24-0 lead over the Admirals at halftime.

The Warriors opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Admirals through the first quarter.