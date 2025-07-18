Deals for National Ice Cream Day 2025

Here’s the scoop on where to find deals on National Ice Cream Day, taking place on Sunday, July 20.

Baskin-Robbins- The ice cream chain is celebrating National Ice Cream Day for a full week, from July 20 through July 26, because, the brand says, “one day just isn’t enough.” That week, Baskin-Robbins Rewards members get $5 off orders of $20 or more placed through third party delivery.

Burger King- The fast-food chain is celebrating National Ice Cream Day by offering Royal Perks members a free Soft Serve ice cream with the purchase of $1 or more on July 20.

Dairy Queen (DQ)- DQ is celebrating for a solid week leading up to National Ice Cream Day. From July 14 through 20, DQ Rewards members can get a free Dilly Bar (vanilla soft serve dipped in a crunchy coating of chocolate, cherry or butterscotch) with any order of $1 or more placed through the DQ App or website. The offer is valid at participating U.S. locations and limited to one per DQ Rewards member.

Dunkin’- Dunkin’ is offering its Rewards members 3x points on Frozen Beverages for National Ice Cream Day on July 20, in addition to $3 medium Refreshers.

Handel’s– The ice cream company is celebrating 80 years. In celebration, they will offer anyone over the age of 80 free ice cream.

Jeni’s– To celebrate, on National Ice Cream Day, July 20, Jenny’s Splendid Ice Cream is offering customers the option to add Sundae Fudge Sauce to any order for free.

Petco– The pet store chain is offering pets a chance to get in on the National Ice Cream Day deal action, with free pup cups of ice cream in-store, courtesy of participating brands, in honor on July 20.

Van Leeuwen – Van Leeuwen ice cream is celebrating National Ice Cream Day and the 10th anniversary of its popular Honeycomb flavor by offering $3 scoops of Honeycomb at all shops nationwide from 12 noon to 2 p.m. ET on July 20. Additionally, one ice cream fan will win a 3-gallon tub of Honeycomb ice cream, the Lovesac x Van Leeuwen Honeycomb CitySac, and a newly launched Material ice cream scooper. For those in New York, Van Leeuwen Tribeca will offer the first 100 guests a scratch-off ticket offering the chance to win prizes.

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email